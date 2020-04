Royal Forex will sponsor the Italian football club through its ROinvesting online trading brand until 30 June 2021. The brand’s clients will be able to share their passion for sports and financial markets through a personalized experience.

During the season, AC Milan and ROinvesting will launch a series of digital campaigns around the world allowing clients and fans to experience football in “rossonero” style.

ROInvesting has also joined AC Milan and the Milan Foundation in their fight against the coronavirus by donating close to 50,000 euros.