RoboMarkets extends BMW M Motorsport partnership in 2021

We’re very pleased to have extended our partnership with BMW M Motorsport and expect the 2021 season to be really exciting. Every year, races on tracks become a serious challenge for the participating teams and they must demonstrate their abilities to quickly respond and adapt to changes around them. Every year, BMW M Motorsport confirms its top-class level of training, willingness to fight to the end and demonstrate the best results. In this aspect, we at RoboMarkets are very like-minded – we adhere to the same approach and improve our products and services every year. This is the reason why we’re very grateful to work and win with the partner, whose values we endorse.

RoboMarkets has revealed the extension of its partnership with BMW M Motorsport. The European investment services provider remains official partner of BMW M Motorsport for the BMW M2 Cup and the 24-hour Nürburgring race in 2021.

The DTM is changing the race rules this year and there will no longer be works teams in the series. BMW M2 Cup was introduced by BMW M Motorsport in cooperation with tolimit for the first time in 2021 to give up-and-coming drivers a chance to compete on the stage of the DTM and demonstrate their skills. This season will feature 6 races form July to October. Two race cars in the The BMW M2 Cup will have the RoboMarkets logo on their bonnets, roofs and doors.

The BMW team ROWE continued its dominance in the Nürburgring race this year and won the 21st title. BMW holds the record of the manufacturer with the most wins in this race with 19 first places in the Nürburgring 24 Hours. The race lasts 24 hours in the in the Eifel mountains with view of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife track.

Thomas Felbermair, Vice President Sales and Marketing BMW M GmbH, commented: