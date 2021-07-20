At CFI we value long-term relationships, and we are glad to announce this extension with Nissan e.dams for a third year. Formula E is all about technology, sustainability, eco-friendliness, the desire to win, and teamwork, and we are glad to continue promoting this sport by sponsoring a major team. We look forward to the team’s continuing success and a still broader global reach for both sides.

The continuation of the partnership follows the development of a strong bond between CFI and Nissa.

CFI Financial Group , a and globally regulated trading provider has announced the renewal of its partnership with the Nissan e.dams Formula E team for season eight.

Tommaso Volpe, Nissan’s global motorsports director, commented:

We would like to thank the CFI Financial Group for their continued partnership and support of our team into season eight of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. CFI shares our desire to strive, excel and win at what we do, as well as our passion to promote a more sustainable future for everyone. We look forward to more racing success together.

Season eight will begin in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, during the winter of 2021, followed by a race in Mexico City. The current season has two races remaining I London and Berlin which will take place throughout July and August.

CFI offers access to thousands of stocks, currencies, commodities, indices and ETFs accross international markets. Its trading infrastructure has been boosted by zero commissions, competitive spreads with some products now reaching zero, and a model providing low latency and fast execution, especially during fast markets. The company also provides a dedicated account manager, daily market reports and free webinars for all experience levels.

CFI serves clients in over 100 countries through several regulated entities around the globe.

In the beginning of the year, CFI extended its the sponsorship of Oliver Rowland, one of the two drivers behind the Nissan e.dams Formula E team. Throughout the last year, CFI has sponsored Rowland and considered the partnership fruitful. Even despite setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said the synergy had remained elevated.

The company revealed last month a new set of basketball sponsorship deals in Jordan. CFI has decided strengthen its presence and to sponsor Jordan’s National Basketball Team following.