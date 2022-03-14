CFI signs sponsorship deal with Lebanese Basketball Federation

Globally regulated trading provider CFI Financial Group has revealed a major sponsorship deal to support basketball in Lebanon. CFI will sponsor the Lebanese Basketball Federation, a sports body in the region as well as the National Team, a recent champion with players from Lebanon, the Middle East, and Asia.
The Lebanese national team has enjoyed steady success in recent years. In 2022, the team won the Arab Basketball Championship. CFI already supports sports communities including a broad spectrum sponsorship of the Jordan Basketball Federation and the National Team.
The back of the team’s jersey will display the CFI name as part of the sponsorship deal. The CFI’s name will also be shown on the clothing of the technical and support crew. The logo will also be showcased in post-game conferences during the entirety of the sponsorship agreement as well as on entrance tickets.
Furthermore, there will be two banners reserved for CFI inside the court for games played in Lebanon. CFI will also have exposure on the LED screen and continuous mentions across the website of the Federation and their social media channels. The trading provider will also benefit from image rights to develop different commercials.
Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury commented:
Hisham Mansour
Lebanese Basketball has long been a well-supported and highly watched sport in Lebanon and the region. The national and local teams garnered uplifting success since the late 90s which corresponds with the start of the CFI success story. Given the growth of the game and with CFI establishing itself as a reputable trading provider who caters and supports clients with top-notch servicing, it became clear that partnering up with the Federation and the National Team is the obvious choice for a mutually successful endeavor. We’re especially proud of what the team did recently and that is becoming the Arab Basketball champion of 2022, and we hope that our support will contribute to elevating morale towards more future success for the team.
The President of the Lebanese Basketball Federation, Akram Halabi said:
Throughout the years, the national team received the backing of highly reputable sponsors, and this time around, getting support from CFI, a company with a reputation that precedes it, will help maintain those positive vibes and elevate the team’s spirit towards more success. The fans will be thrilled with such a partnership, and as Mr. Hisham & Mr. Eduardo mentioned, a mutually successful endeavor. We look forward to more success, supported by such companies as CFI and the increasingly positive synergy that will form at the start of this relationship.
