CFI signs sponsorship deal with Lebanese Basketball Federation

Globally regulated trading provider CFI Financial Group has revealed a major sponsorship deal to support basketball in Lebanon. CFI will sponsor the Lebanese Basketball Federation, a sports body in the region as well as the National Team, a recent champion with players from Lebanon, the Middle East, and Asia.

The Lebanese national team has enjoyed steady success in recent years. In 2022, the team won the Arab Basketball Championship. CFI already supports sports communities including a broad spectrum sponsorship of the Jordan Basketball Federation and the National Team.

The back of the team’s jersey will display the CFI name as part of the sponsorship deal. The CFI’s name will also be shown on the clothing of the technical and support crew. The logo will also be showcased in post-game conferences during the entirety of the sponsorship agreement as well as on entrance tickets.