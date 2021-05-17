BDSwiss to sponsor ATP tour series tennis tournament MercedesCup

BDSwiss and the MercedesCup are partnering for the first time. The collaboration between the two supports the organisers to host professional tennis tournaments and promoting grassroots sports initiatives as part of its operations.

We are very pleased and proud to welcome BDSwiss as Gold Partner of the MercedesCup, complementing for the first time ever an online trading company to our great lineup of leading companies and brands. The trust given by BDSwiss for the next two years confirms the great fit of target-group consisting of enthusiastic tennis fans with attractive socio-demographics for financial services companies.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, the organiser E|motion Group will feature BDSwiss at the event for the next two years and bring online trading to the ATP tour. The MercedesCup event will be held at the Tennis Club Weissenhofin tennis complex in Stuttgart, Germany, with 28 players competing for the singles title and 16 pairs contesting the doubles crown.

Financial services provider BDSwiss has just revealed it will sponsor the MercedesCup, an ATP tour series tennis tournament. The event is also known as Stuttgart Open and will take place between 7-13 June 2021, with BDSwiss as a gold sponsor and exclusive online trading partner.

Alexander Oelfke, Chief Executive Officer of BDSwiss commented:

Sponsoring a pro tennis tournament such as the MercedesCup for the next two years highlights our commitment to collaborate with leading sporting events and organisations. We want to associate ourselves with ATP tour tennis because the athletes participating in next month’s event are all at the top of their game and embody the same principles we do: professionalism, precision and a passion for performance.

Through this sponsorship agreement, BDSwiss will become an exclusive online trading partner of the MercedesCup and be able to set up a commercial presence in the VIP area. The sponsorship will last until 2022. The BDSwiss brand will also benefit from media coverage from more than 20 countries and an audience of more than 18 million, broadcast free of charge via satellite, cable, IPTV, web and mobile by ServusTV Germany.

Oelfke added:

Sponsoring this event is a superb opportunity for us to present online trading and the BDSwiss brand to millions of people around the world. Just like top athletes, traders require discipline and great timing to be successful – that’s exactly the message we want to get across to everyone considering online trading for the first time.

The first MercedesCup event took place Stuttgart in 1898 and Mercedes-Benz became the title sponsor in 1979. Former champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have competed in MercedesCup in 2018 in 2015, respectively. Despite last year’s tournament being held behind closed doors, several popular stars have already confirmed their attendance for this year including Australia’s number one Nick Kyrgios, Germany’s top star Alexander Zverev and Italian prodigy Jannik Sinner.

Earlier in March, BDSwiss Holding Ltd. obtained two International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certifications from external certification bodies, TÜV Cyprus and TÜV Hellas (TÜV Nord Group). The company received ISO 27001 certification which validates security infrastructure and ISO 9001 certifications earlier this year, which demonstrates the integration of quality processes.

Recently, Group expanded its technical analysis toolkit with a fully integrated WebTrader Trends Analysis tool. The feature is designed to automate technical analysis while allowing traders to identify the most viable trading opportunities with the assistance of artificial intelligence.