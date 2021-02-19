BDSwiss Group unveils a fully integrated WebTrader Trends Analysis tool

BDSwiss Group has recently expanded its technical analysis toolkit with a fully integrated WebTrader Trends Analysis tool.

The novel Trends Analysis feature is designed to automate technical analysis while allowing traders to identify the most viable trading opportunities with the assistance of artificial intelligence. Trends Analysis offers real-time analytics and trendline overlays on a wide range of CFDs including stocks, commodities and foreign exchange. The tool provides users with real-time insights that can help traders make better-informed decisions.

The new tool integrates AI and machine learning algorithms provided by Autochartist with BDSwiss’s WebTrader charting tools. It monitors thousands of trading instruments in real-time while applying technical indicators to create a live dashboard of the most opportunistic trade setups.

The built-in Trends Analysis tool calculates and refines probability values for future price action while also considering the latest earnings reports, financial releases and aggregated data from third-party vendors.