UK Bond Rates, Atlantic Assets Trust and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies UK Bond Rates, Atlantic Assets Trust, Sterling Liquidity Fund, Invest In Film, www.online-trading.io, Investment Finder a trading name of London Choice Investments, Buddy Loans and Blockchain Ltd/Blockchain.com.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: