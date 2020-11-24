UK Bond Rates, Atlantic Assets Trust and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies UK Bond Rates, Atlantic Assets Trust, Sterling Liquidity Fund, Invest In Film, www.online-trading.io, Investment Finder a trading name of London Choice Investments, Buddy Loans and Blockchain Ltd/Blockchain.com.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
UK Bond Rates
Address: 1 Victoria St, Westminster, London, SW1E 5JD ; 5 Great Tower Street, Tower, London, EC3R 5BT
Website: www.ukbond-rates.com ; www.uk-bondrates.com
Atlantic Assets Trust (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: Suite 5, 4th Floor, 4 Lochside Way, Edinburgh, EH12 9DT; Paseo de la Castellana, 194, 28046, Madrid, Spain
Telephone: 0131 516 3105; +349 11 436 030
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.atlantic-assets-trust.com
Sterling Liquidity Fund (clone of FCA recognised sub-funds)
Address: 110 Bishopgate, London, EC2N 4AY
Telephone: 0208 705 0190
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.sterlingliquidityfund.com
Invest In Film
Website: http://www.investinfilm.co.uk/
www.online-trading.io
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, P.O Box 1510, Kingstown, Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.online-trading.io
Investment Finder a trading name of London Choice Investments
Address: 3rd Floor, 86-90 Paul Street , London EC2A 4NE
Website: bestisas.uk, bestfixedratebonds.uk
Buddy Loans / www.buddyloans.co.za (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 1 Bridgeway, Bridgeways Precinct, Cape Town 7441, South Africa
Telephone: +27215160010
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.buddyloans.co.za
Blockchain Ltd/Blockchain.com (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Telephone: +442080896173; 01865521441; +447445816985; +442037695293; +442080898042; 07723003073; 02037693110; +44203129130
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
