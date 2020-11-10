the-ratesclub.com, Margin Elite and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies the-ratesclub.com, Margin Elite, The ISA Finder, Thunder Loans, Fixed Rates UK, Fixed Rate Search, Evolution Trading, Beforex Capital, Search and Invest, Danske Bank A/S and Atlasfx.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: