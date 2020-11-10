Menu

the-ratesclub.com, Margin Elite and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies the-ratesclub.com, Margin Elite, The ISA Finder, Thunder Loans, Fixed Rates UK, Fixed Rate Search, Evolution Trading, Beforex Capital, Search and Invest, Danske Bank A/S and Atlasfx.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: 

The-ratesclub.com

Address: 16 Upper Woburn Place London WC1H 0AF
Website: The-ratesclub.com

MarginElite / Margin Elite

Telephone: 02080684341; +74992164936
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://marginelite.com

The ISA Finder

Website: www.theisafinder.com

Thunder Loans

Address: St Albans House, 57/59 Haymarket, London, SW1Y 4QX
Telephone: 02032902244
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.thunderloans.co.uk

Fixed Rates UK

Address: 42 Bowling Green Lane, Farringdon, London EC1R 0NE
Telephone: 0208 123 2994
Website: www.fixedratesuk.com

Fixed Rate Search

Address: 70 Gracechurch Street London EC3V 0HR
Telephone: 0207 7193 3870
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fixedratesearch.com

Evolution Trading

Website: evolution-trading.ltd
Address: Office 401 30 Moorgate London EC2R 6PJ UNITED KINGDOM
Email: [email protected]

Beforex Capital is a trade name operated by The Capital Holding Funds

Addresses: 4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA
First Floor, First St Vincent Bank Ltd, Building James Street, Kingstown, St.Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 07786134166; 01213503790
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://beforexcapital.com; www.capitalholdingfunds.com

Search and Invest

Address: 7 Bell Yard strand London WC2
Email: [email protected]
Website: searchandinvest.co.uk

Danske Bank A/S (clone of EEA authorised firm)

Telephone: 02035144680
Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Atlasfx (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Email: [email protected]
Website: atlasfx.co

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

