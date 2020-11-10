the-ratesclub.com, Margin Elite and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies the-ratesclub.com, Margin Elite, The ISA Finder, Thunder Loans, Fixed Rates UK, Fixed Rate Search, Evolution Trading, Beforex Capital, Search and Invest, Danske Bank A/S and Atlasfx.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Address: 42 Bowling Green Lane, Farringdon, London EC1R 0NE Telephone: 0208 123 2994 Website: www.fixedratesuk.com
Fixed Rate Search
Address: 70 Gracechurch Street London EC3V 0HR Telephone: 0207 7193 3870 Email: [email protected] Website: www.fixedratesearch.com
Evolution Trading
Website: evolution-trading.ltd Address: Office 401 30 Moorgate London EC2R 6PJ UNITED KINGDOM Email: [email protected]
Beforex Capital is a trade name operated by The Capital Holding Funds
Addresses: 4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA
First Floor, First St Vincent Bank Ltd, Building James Street, Kingstown, St.Vincent and the Grenadines Telephone: 07786134166; 01213503790 Email: [email protected]; [email protected] Website: https://beforexcapital.com; www.capitalholdingfunds.com
Search and Invest
Address: 7 Bell Yard strand London WC2 Email: [email protected] Website: searchandinvest.co.uk