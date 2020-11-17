BUY UK BONDS, Compare ROI and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies BUY UK BONDS, Compare ROI, Best Investment, Mycoinology, Compareinvestments.co, Investment finder, The Cube Fund EU, Bachman & Barber Securities LLC, UK Bond Central, British Bitcoin Profits, Ubrokers / Ubrokers.com, UK Bond Central, Mango Money Markets and Allianz Investor Relations.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
BUY UK BONDS
Address: Euston Tower, 286 Euston Road, London, NW1 3DP
Website: buyukbonds.com
Compare ROI
Website: http://compareroi.co.uk/
Best Investment
Telephone: +442038770616
Website: https://landing.bestinvestment.org.uk/fixed-rate-bonds/
Mycoinology
Telephone: 02078801353; 07447850884; 07878368126; 01215120284; +27871950997; 02078801036; 02078801051; 01378036409; 0207881051; +41565087292; +61733269732
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.mycoinology.com
Compareinvestments.co
Address: Tudor Business Centre, Waterhouse Lane, Tadworth Surrey KT20 06DF
Email: [email protected]
Website: Compareinvestments.co
Investment finder
Address: 95 Wilton street suite 717 London SW1V 1BZ
Website: Investment-finder.com
The Cube Fund EU
Address: Canada Square E14 5AB, London
Telephone: 020 4518 3375
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.cubefundeu.com
Bachman & Barber Securities LLC
Address: 17 Battery South, New York, NY 10004, United States
Telephone: +15162593180, +17183215599
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.bachmanandbarbersecuritiesllc.com, www.bachmanandbarbersecurities.com
UK Bond Central
Address: 37 N Wharf Rd, Paddington, London W2 1BD
Website: UKbondcentral.com
British Bitcoin Profits
Website: https://marketing4you.tech/px4Mqn?gclid=CjwKCAiAkan9BRAqEiwAP9X6UfldmZ0uswvotbnreb64d105kqC8nFUaFYcJAUIYXY8MiYeywXxbFxoCPnMQAvD_BwE
Ubrokers / Ubrokers.com
Address: 58, Metropoleos Street, 105 63, Athens, Greece
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.ubrokers.com, www.ubrokers.com/eu
Mango Money Markets
Address: 1 Charterhouse Mews, London, EC1M 6BB, United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 606 0752
Email: [email protected]
Website: mangomoneymarkets.com
Allianz Investor Relations (clone of EEA authorised firms)
Telephone: 02030267458
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.allianzir.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
