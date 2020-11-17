Menu

BUY UK BONDS, Compare ROI and others added to FCA’s warning list

Regulation November 17, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies BUY UK BONDS, Compare ROI, Best Investment, Mycoinology, Compareinvestments.co, Investment finder, The Cube Fund EU, Bachman & Barber Securities LLC, UK Bond Central, British Bitcoin Profits, Ubrokers / Ubrokers.com, UK Bond Central, Mango Money Markets and Allianz Investor Relations.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: 

FCA warning
Share via

BUY UK BONDS

Address: Euston Tower, 286 Euston Road, London, NW1 3DP
Website: buyukbonds.com

Compare ROI

Website: http://compareroi.co.uk/

Best Investment

Telephone: +442038770616
Website: https://landing.bestinvestment.org.uk/fixed-rate-bonds/

Mycoinology

Telephone: 02078801353; 07447850884; 07878368126; 01215120284; +27871950997; 02078801036; 02078801051; 01378036409; 0207881051; +41565087292; +61733269732
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.mycoinology.com

Compareinvestments.co

Address: Tudor Business Centre, Waterhouse Lane, Tadworth Surrey KT20 06DF
Email: [email protected]
Website: Compareinvestments.co

Investment finder

Address: 95 Wilton street suite 717 London SW1V 1BZ
Website: Investment-finder.com

The Cube Fund EU

Address: Canada Square E14 5AB, London
Telephone: 020 4518 3375
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.cubefundeu.com

Bachman & Barber Securities LLC

Address: 17 Battery South, New York, NY 10004, United States
Telephone: +15162593180, +17183215599
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.bachmanandbarbersecuritiesllc.com, www.bachmanandbarbersecurities.com

UK Bond Central

Address: 37 N Wharf Rd, Paddington, London W2 1BD
Website: UKbondcentral.com

British Bitcoin Profits

Website: https://marketing4you.tech/px4Mqn?gclid=CjwKCAiAkan9BRAqEiwAP9X6UfldmZ0uswvotbnreb64d105kqC8nFUaFYcJAUIYXY8MiYeywXxbFxoCPnMQAvD_BwE

Ubrokers / Ubrokers.com

Address: 58, Metropoleos Street, 105 63, Athens, Greece
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.ubrokers.com, www.ubrokers.com/eu

UK Bond Central

Address: 37 N Wharf Rd, Paddington, London W2 1BD
Website: UKbondcentral.com

Mango Money Markets

Address: 1 Charterhouse Mews, London, EC1M 6BB, United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 606 0752
Email: [email protected]
Website: mangomoneymarkets.com

Allianz Investor Relations (clone of EEA authorised firms)

Telephone: 02030267458
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.allianzir.com

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:

Related News

arrow
X
SEC awards whistleblower with over $1.1 millionRegulationSo far, the agency has awarded over $720 million to total of 113 individuals since the first award was issued in 2012. Payment of the awards is taken …

BUY UK BONDS, Compare ROI and others added to FCA's warning list

0
Send this to a friend