BUY UK BONDS, Compare ROI and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies BUY UK BONDS, Compare ROI, Best Investment, Mycoinology, Compareinvestments.co, Investment finder, The Cube Fund EU, Bachman & Barber Securities LLC, UK Bond Central, British Bitcoin Profits, Ubrokers / Ubrokers.com, UK Bond Central, Mango Money Markets and Allianz Investor Relations.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: