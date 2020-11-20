Q Teck, UK Best Bonds and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Q Teck, UK Best Bonds, Bond Supermarket UK, McLaren Asset Management, Bonduel Asset Management, Preston Chapman Consulting Group LLC, The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited, LANISTAR LIMITED, UK Bond Search, The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited, LANISTAR LIMITED, UK Bond Search, Fixed Savers Ltd, Strade24, CIB Bank, Top-Up Finance Ltd and MMAP PLC.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: