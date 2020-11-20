Q Teck, UK Best Bonds and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Q Teck, UK Best Bonds, Bond Supermarket UK, McLaren Asset Management, Bonduel Asset Management, Preston Chapman Consulting Group LLC, The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited, LANISTAR LIMITED, UK Bond Search, The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited, LANISTAR LIMITED, UK Bond Search, Fixed Savers Ltd, Strade24, CIB Bank, Top-Up Finance Ltd and MMAP PLC.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Q Teck
Address: First Floor, First St Vincent Bank Ltd Building, James Street, Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +442036481309; +442080680342
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: Qteck.io
UK Best Bonds
Address: Plantation Place Billingsgate London
Website: https://ukbest-bonds.com/
Bond Supermarket UK
Address: 23-28 Fleet Street , Holborn, EC4 1AA
Telephone: 08007074163
Email: [email protected]
Website: bondsupermarketuk.com
McLaren Asset Management (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, EC2N 4AY
Telephone: [email protected]
Email: 02076132059 ; 02070523767
Website: www.mclaren-am.com
Bonduel Asset Management (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 65 Sloane Street, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 9SH
Telephone: 02034689612
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.bonduelassetmanagement.com/en/
Preston Chapman Consulting Group LLC/Preston-Chapman Consulting Group LLC
Address: 111 East 48th Street, New York, NY 10017, United States
Telephone: +16465435951
Fax: +16469759479
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.prestonchapmanconsultinggroup.com
The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited (Clone of FCA authorised firms)
Telephone: 02070431928, 02031297837, 02031908760
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.royallondonam.com
LANISTAR LIMITED
Registered office Address: 361 King Street, London, England, W6 9NA
Website: https://www.lanistar.com
Email: [email protected]
UK Bond Search
Address: 168 Fenchurch Street, Langbourn, London, EC3M 6DE
Telephone: 080070704199
Email: [email protected]
Website: uk-bondsearch.com
Fixed Savers Ltd
Address: 43 Crown Street London SW1P 4XJ
Telephone: 02037690395
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fixedsavers.com
Strade24 (Clone of Appointed Representative firm)
Address: 10 Paternoster Row
Tel: +441440400025, +442080681922
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.strade24.com
CIB Bank (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, London, EC2N 4AY, UK
Telephone: 0203 514 0508
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Top-Up Finance Ltd/ Topup Finance LTD/ Topup Finance (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0161 818 4568
E-mail: [email protected] ; [email protected]
Address: Suite 330, Manchester Business Park. M22 5TG
MMAP PLC
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.mmapglobal.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
