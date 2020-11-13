Budsfx, Insta Credit Finance and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Budsfx, Insta Credit Finance, Vision Introducer Ltd t/a Money Bonds Market, AXA Investment Managers, Forge Global UK, bond-invest.com, BMO-Europe and bondmarket.vip.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Budsfx
Address: Max-Högger-Strasse 81, 8048 Zürich, Switzerland
Telephone: 02039051136
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.budsfx.com
Insta Credit Finance
Address: 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE
Telephone: +443333034381, 07418310488, 07418312047, 02081335702, 02081238852
Email: [email protected]
Vision Introducer Ltd t/a Money Bonds Market
Address: Unit 4 Manor Farm, Flexford Road, North Baddesley, SO52 9DF
Email: [email protected]
Website: moneybondsmarket.com
AXA Investment Managers / AXA plc (clone of FCA authorised firm / FCA recognised product / UK registered company)
Telephone: +44 (0)20 3475 5119
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Forge Global UK
Telephone: 0203 273 3312
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.forgeglobaluk.com
bond-invest.com
Email: [email protected]
Website: bond-invest.com
BMO-Europe (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02081269354; 02081269459
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: http://www.bmo-europe.com/
bondmarket.vip
Address: Sterling House, Fulbourne Road, London E17 4EE
Email: [email protected]
Website: Bondmarket.vip
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
