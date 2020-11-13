Budsfx, Insta Credit Finance and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Budsfx, Insta Credit Finance, Vision Introducer Ltd t/a Money Bonds Market, AXA Investment Managers, Forge Global UK, bond-invest.com, BMO-Europe and bondmarket.vip.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: