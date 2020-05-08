Mega International Commercial Bank fined $7 million for regulatory breaches

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced the reprimand and fine of Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (MICBC) of 7 million for internal system and control failures in the sale of collective investment schemes (CISs).

SFC conducted an investigation in MICBC following information provided by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). SFC found that during the CISs to sale from August 2014 to July 2015, MICBC failed to implement adequate and effective systems and controls to assess its clients’ objectives, risk tolerance and expertise on derivatives.