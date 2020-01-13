LeapRate
Menu
Menu

FinTech company TigerWit receives Hong Kong SFC licence

Fintech January 13, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

Share
FinTech company TigerWit receives Hong Kong SFC licence

UK-headquartered global fintech firm TigerWit has announced today that it has been accredited with a Financial Services licence from Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission.

Financial innovation in Asia and demand for access to financial markets is growing rapidly and Hong Kong is a major global financial hub

Tim Hughes
Tim Hughes

Tim Hughes, CEO at TigerWit commented on the news:

Securing a licence from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong is a significant milestone for TigerWit and represents another crucial part of our roadmap achieved. By gaining this licence we are another step further on our journey to offering our innovative trading solutions globally. Being regulated in the right jurisdictions allows us to expand our operations, whilst ensuring that our clients are afforded the relevant protections.

Frederic Youssef, VP at TigerWit stated:

Obtaining the SFC license in Hong Kong will allow us to penetrate the vibrant ASEAN markets, and serve our partners through one of the most reputable financial regulations.

Registration of the Hong Kong Financial Services licence is in addition to TigerWit’s already established FCA and SCB licences.

Read more:

Related News

arrow
X
LHV Bank to provide FinTechs with access to instant pound and euro payments…FintechLHV, the fintech focused bank and payment services provider, has just announced that it has commenced providing real-time pound payments via the UK’…

FinTech company TigerWit receives Hong Kong SFC licence

0

Send this to a friend