FinTech company TigerWit receives Hong Kong SFC licence

UK-headquartered global fintech firm TigerWit has announced today that it has been accredited with a Financial Services licence from Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission.

Financial innovation in Asia and demand for access to financial markets is growing rapidly and Hong Kong is a major global financial hub.

Tim Hughes, CEO at TigerWit commented on the news:

Securing a licence from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong is a significant milestone for TigerWit and represents another crucial part of our roadmap achieved. By gaining this licence we are another step further on our journey to offering our innovative trading solutions globally. Being regulated in the right jurisdictions allows us to expand our operations, whilst ensuring that our clients are afforded the relevant protections.

Frederic Youssef, VP at TigerWit stated:

Obtaining the SFC license in Hong Kong will allow us to penetrate the vibrant ASEAN markets, and serve our partners through one of the most reputable financial regulations.

Registration of the Hong Kong Financial Services licence is in addition to TigerWit’s already established FCA and SCB licences.

