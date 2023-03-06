SFC bans former Citigroup Global Markets Asia officer for 10 years

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today announced it has banned former Head of Pan-Asia Execution Services of Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited (CGMAL), Philip John Shaw, for ten years.

The recent ban follows sanctions imposed on the company for regulatory breaches and internal control failures. According to the Hong Kong watchdog, the bank allowed various trading desks under its Cash Equities business to spread mislabelled Indications of Interest (IOIs) and make misrepresentations to institutional clients when executing facilitation trades. The alleged breaches took place between 2008 and 2018.

The SFC further claims that Citigroup’s breaches can be attributed to Shaw’s failure to fulfill his duties as part of the senior management.

Shaw implemented a system to simplify the production of mislabeled Indications of Interest (IOIs) for CGMAL’s Equities Sales Trading Desk, which involved some of the market’s most actively traded blue-chip stocks. These IOIs were not supported by any potential orders or interest from specific clients but were labeled as “Natural” and “In Touch With” to prompt client inquiries. Despite receiving client complaints about the quality and accuracy of the IOIs, Shaw did not halt the dissemination of mislabeled IOIs and falsely claimed that they were classified according to industry standards.