M365FX, AOX Capitals and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies M365FX, AOX Capitals, Superfive, SAFE IG, Paragon Finance, IntegraFinTrade Ltd, topnotchtradefx and Explicittradefx.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: