M365FX, AOX Capitals and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies M365FX, AOX Capitals, Superfive, SAFE IG, Paragon Finance, IntegraFinTrade Ltd, topnotchtradefx and Explicittradefx.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
M365FX
Address: First Floor, First St. Vincent Bank Ltd Building, James Street, PO Box 1574, Kingstown, St Vincent & the Grenadines
Telephone: 08006891052
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.m365fx.co.uk
AOX Capitals / AOX Trade
Address: 143 Castle Road 517 District, New York, USA
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.aoxcapitals.com, www.aoxtrade.com
Superfive / Super-five / Super5 trading name of PivoTech Global Ltd
Address: C/o Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Box 1510, Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 07890302891, 07809487389, 07766004602, 07493063988, 07427272903, 07788561841
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://super-five.com
SAFE IG
Website: www.safeig.com
Address: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Marshall Islands MH96960
Email: [email protected]
Telephone numbers: 02039662801, 02038853491
Paragon Finance
Website: www.paragon-finance.io
Address: 8 Copthall, Roseau Valley, 00152 Commonwealth of Dominica
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Telephone numbers: 02080970715, 02080970441,02080970442, 02080683956, 02038680837,02038680943, 02080976023,02080976424, 01224246369, 02080972855, 02080978391, +35796150961,+35795605398, +35796457748
IntegraFinTrade Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +316 868 03909; 07781 508481
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.integrafintrade.com
topnotchtradefx / topnotchtradefx.com (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.topnotchtradefx.com
Explicittradefx / Explicttradefx.com (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Tel: 07441441885
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.explicittradefx.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
