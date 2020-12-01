4TFX, LBP Asset Management and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies 4TFX, LBP Asset Management, Markets Pilot, Any1Pro, PM Loans, CMG Markets, EQUITYTRADEFX, Exo Coin and Aldermanbury Investments.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
4TFX
Telephone: +44 208 089 9314
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://4tfx.com
LBP Asset Management (clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02070437497, 02070995107
Address: 20th Floor, the Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2M 3UG
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: http://lbp-am.co.uk/
Markets Pilot
Address: Cnr Old and Church Street, P.O. Box 2290, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica
Telephone: +44 2038-856429
Email: [email protected];[email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://marketspilot.com
Any1Pro
Address: Sofia 1463, Bulgaria, 66 Vitosha blvd ; Uniqua LTD 27 great Marlborough ST, Roseau Commonwealth of Dominica
Telephone: +442080893967
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.any1pro.com
PM Loans / PMLoans (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 18-20 London Lane, Hackney, London, E8 3PR
Telephone: 07467692793, 03308180718, 020032890432, +442081445658, 07411360039
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
CMG Markets, Mitz Holdings Ltd, Mitz Partnership OÜ
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Roosikrantsi tn 2-701K, 10119, Estonia
Telephone: +44-203-769-52-36
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: cmgmarkets.io
EQUITYTRADEFX (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: www.equitytradefx.com
Email: [email protected]
Exo Coin (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 802458741
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://web.exocoin.co/
Aldermanbury Investments (clone of FCA Registered firm)
Telephone: 02071835993
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.aldermanburyinvestments.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
