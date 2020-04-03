Tesco Plc Trade, Smith & Williamson Holdings and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Tesco Plc Trade, Smith & Williamson Holdings, bondafy.com, MarketCapital, Carter-Banks, SPARK GLOBAL LTD, GeminiCPL, Littermanfx / Litterman FX, CTindexforex, Theisaexpert.co.uk / The ISA Expert, UK Electronics, Rimmerson Capital Partners and Gladstone Capital Management.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK: