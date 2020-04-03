Tesco Plc Trade, Smith & Williamson Holdings and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Tesco Plc Trade, Smith & Williamson Holdings, bondafy.com, MarketCapital, Carter-Banks, SPARK GLOBAL LTD, GeminiCPL, Littermanfx / Litterman FX, CTindexforex, Theisaexpert.co.uk / The ISA Expert, UK Electronics, Rimmerson Capital Partners and Gladstone Capital Management.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
Tesco Plc Trade
Address: 60-64 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6NP UNITED KINGDOM
Telephone: +447520665256
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.tescoplctrade.com/
Smith & Williamson Holdings (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0207 2930668; 0207 205 2033
Email: [email protected]
bondafy.com
Address: 1 Bedford Row, London, WC1R4BZ
Telephone: +44 2034880069
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bondafy.com
MarketCapital
Address: First St. Vincent Bank Ltd Building, James Street, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +442037692938, +442038684841, +442038071143
Email: [email protected]
Website: marketcapital.co
Carter-Banks
Address: Level 33, Citigroup Centre. 25 Canada Square. Canary Wharf, London, E14 5LB
Telephone: 0203 350 1163
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.carter-banks.co.uk
SPARK GLOBAL LTD
Address: 3 / F, Wing Tat Business Building, 97 Bonham East Street, Sheung Wan
Telephone: 00852-31149072
Fax: 00852-25430881
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.sglfd.com
GeminiCPL (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 233-235 Kensington High Street, W8 6SF, London
Telephone: +33971076420, +442036565792
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.gemini-cpl.com
Littermanfx / Litterman FX
Address: Suite No 2, First Floor, Kenwood House, 77A Shenley Road, Borehamwood, WD6 1AG, United Kingdom
Telephone: +442080894419
Website: https://littermanfx.com
CTindexforex (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 80 Guildhall Street Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1QB, United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 753 713 0103, +1 213 459 0985
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://ctindexforex.com/
Theisaexpert.co.uk / The ISA Expert
Website: Theisaexpert.co.uk / The ISA Expert.
UK Electronics
Instagram: @Ukelectronic
Telephone: 07502 619784
Rimmerson Capital Partners
Address: 787 11th Avenue New York, NY 10019, USA
Telephone: +1 347 797 6200
Fax number: +1 347 823 6232
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.rimmersoncapital.com
Gladstone Capital Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 020 7193 8052
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.gladstonecapital-mgmt.com
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
