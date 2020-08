The Hog Kong Securities and Futures Commission announced banning former UBS AG Hong Kong Branch client advisor Masy Lo Mee Chi for eight months from 29 August to 28 April 2021.

An SFC investigation found that in July 2017 when Lo was handling requests of a trust’s settlor, she tried to mislead the trustee into believing that settlor had signed an amended request letter related to the purchase of a fund for the trust account.