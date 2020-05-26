Former Spectrum Wealth adviser banned from providing financial services for five years

The Australian Securities & Investment Commission (ASIC) announced banning financial adviser Sean Philip Lewis from providing financial services for five years following surveillance of Lewis’ advice while he was an authorised representative of Spectrum Wealth Advisers.

The Australian regulator found that Lewis did not comply with financial services law as he failed to act in the best interest of his clients and his advice was not appropriate for his clients’ objectives.

Lewis was also an authorised representative of other AFS licensees including: