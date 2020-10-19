Eirgon, The Investment Checker and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Eirgon, The Investment Checker, Independent Financial Securities, Clara Currency Analyst / Clara Forex Analyst, Crown-Thompson Global Wealth Management LLC, Binvesting, Uplevel Investments, Bariseau Capital Management, Norden Wealth Management, RTTFX, Insta Lend, Steep Financial Services Inc., Virgin Money, Robert Werth Financial Solutions, Tenant Assist, Starkmarkets.com is operated by Krisimark Ltd, Trusted Mortgage Claims and Inquot Investing Group.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: