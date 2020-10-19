Eirgon, The Investment Checker and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Eirgon, The Investment Checker, Independent Financial Securities, Clara Currency Analyst / Clara Forex Analyst, Crown-Thompson Global Wealth Management LLC, Binvesting, Uplevel Investments, Bariseau Capital Management, Norden Wealth Management, RTTFX, Insta Lend, Steep Financial Services Inc., Virgin Money, Robert Werth Financial Solutions, Tenant Assist, Starkmarkets.com is operated by Krisimark Ltd, Trusted Mortgage Claims and Inquot Investing Group.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Eirgon
Website: www.eirgon.com
The Investment Checker
Address: 37th Floor 1 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5AB
Email: [email protected]
Website: Theinvestmentchecker.com
Independent Financial Securities
Address: 8th floor, 42E 49th Street, New York, NY 10017, United States
Telephone: +1 347 752 4906
Fax: +1 347 679 6112
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.independantfinancialsec.com
Clara Currency Analyst / Clara Forex Analyst
Address: 55 Colmore Row, Birmingham B3 2AA
Telephone: +44 (0)7311047758
Snapchat: CartierPRIZ (Clara)
Crown-Thompson Global Wealth Management LLC
Address: 74-114 E 48th Street, New York, NY 10017, USA
Telephone: +1 646 736 0126
Fax: +1 646 741 4872
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.crown-thompsonglobalwealthmanagementllc.com
Binvesting
Address: Trust Company Complex, Aljetake Road, Aljetake Island, Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, MH 96960
Telephone: +441215120236; +41449747090
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://binvesting.com
Uplevel Investments
Website: https://fixedinterest.projects.webpages.one/
Bariseau Capital Management (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 1 King William St, London EC4N 7AF
Telephone: 02080893632
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.bariseaucm.co.uk
Norden Wealth Management (clone of previously EEA authorised firm)
Address: 1st Floor, 13 Shepherds Market, Mayfair, London, W12 8DG
Telephone: 02037408615; 02039 837 630
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.nordenwealth.co.uk
RTTFX
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre Beachmont, P.O Box 1510, Kingstown Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
Telephone: 02038853877; 02037698314; 07882858462
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; https://www.online-trading.io/; [email protected]
Website: https://www.rttfx.com/
Insta Lend
Website: https://www.instalend.co.uk/
Telephone: 02081238852; 03333031436; 03333034028; 0208638676; 03007906068
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Insta-Lend-104430981060992/community/
Steep Financial Services Inc.
Address: 380 Lexington Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10168, USA
Tel: +1 914 351 1341
Fax: +1 914 560 2476
Web: www.steepfinancialinc.com
Email: [email protected]
Virgin Money (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Telephone: 0800 048 8460
Robert Werth Financial Solutions (Clone of an FCA authorised firm)
Address: 22 Chancery Ln,Holborn, London, WC2A 1LS
Telephone: 08008021734
Email: inf[email protected]/
Website: https://robertwerth.com/
Tenant Assist
Telephone: 0151 677 3999
Website: www.tenantassist.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: @tenantassist
Starkmarkets.com is operated by Krisimark Ltd
Address: Sofia, Suhodolska Street, bl.8, fl.4, ap.11.
Telephone: +44 7553199009
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],
[email protected]
Website: www.starkmarkets.com
Trusted Mortgage Claims
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.trustedmortgageclaims.com
Inquot Investing Group
Address: 16 Millwall Dock Rd Isle of Dogs, London E14 8PX; 574 First Floor, First St.Vincent Bank Ltd Building, James Street, Kingstown St Vincent & the Grenadines and Route de Meyrin 267, 1217 Meyrin, Switzerland
Telephone: 02036565969, +41445206555, +0335228487449
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.inquot.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: