Luxeeforex, Bluebird Options Limited and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Luxeeforex, Bluebird Options Limited, Fred Robert Loan Company, Prudential Bonds / Prudential Financial Planning, Saxo Bank/ Saxo Capital/ Saxo Advisory, UK North Bonds, Acceptrade, Investobrokers, SMI Markets, ISA Comparison, Pounds to Wallet, Compare UK Best, Fast Easy Cash, UK Bonds Institution, Luxis Trade / Luxis-Trade, TerratradeX, Investor Link Marketing Limited, Fixed Rate Bond Compare Limited, Jetloan, Blackrock Bonds, Sands Capital, Apex Finance Group, Principle Forsakrings Holdings and Prudential.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: