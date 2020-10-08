Luxeeforex, Bluebird Options Limited and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Luxeeforex, Bluebird Options Limited, Fred Robert Loan Company, Prudential Bonds / Prudential Financial Planning, Saxo Bank/ Saxo Capital/ Saxo Advisory, UK North Bonds, Acceptrade, Investobrokers, SMI Markets, ISA Comparison, Pounds to Wallet, Compare UK Best, Fast Easy Cash, UK Bonds Institution, Luxis Trade / Luxis-Trade, TerratradeX, Investor Link Marketing Limited, Fixed Rate Bond Compare Limited, Jetloan, Blackrock Bonds, Sands Capital, Apex Finance Group, Principle Forsakrings Holdings and Prudential.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Luxeeforex (Clone of Appointed Representative firm)
Address: TradeEd Group Ltd, Beachmont Business Center, Suite 53 Kingstown, St Vincent & the Grenadines
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.luxeeforex.com
Bluebird Options Limited (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Hinds Building, Kingstown, St. Vincent and Grenadines
Telephone: Account Opening
+19089890903;
Office
+19089890903;
24/5 Support
+19089890903;
Marketing
+44 7451273925
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.bluebirdoptions.com/index.html
Fred Robert Loan Company (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 8 Oxford Terrace Edinburgh, Midlothian EH4 1PX
Telephone: +1 725-529-3047
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://fredrobertloancompany.com/home/
Prudential Bonds / Prudential Financial Planning (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02071830367, 02071830073, 08458622843
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [firstname.surname]@prubonds.com
Saxo Bank/ Saxo Capital/ Saxo Advisory (Clone of an EEA Authorised firm and an FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 20388 51407, +44 20388 51407
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.saxobankfxtrade.com
UK North Bonds
Address: Holborn Tower, London WC1V 6PL; Woolgate Exchange 25 Basinghall St, London EC2V 5HA
Website: http://www.uk-northbonds.com/; www.uknorthbonds.com
Acceptrade
Address: Nancy whiticker house, 7 Old street, Roseau, Dominica
Postal code: 00152
Telephone: +442039360576, 02039911150, 01614514835, 07700394326, 02080893834
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.acceptrade.com
Investobrokers
Address: Baarerstrasse 135, 6300 Zug Switzerland, 25th FloorHeron Tower;
110 Bishopsgate London, EC2N 4AY, United Kingdom
Telephone: 02085044434; +447723015390
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.investobrokers.com
SMI Markets
Addresses: Randla 13-201, Harju Maakond, Tallinn, 10315, Estonia; 25 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5LB, United Kingdom; 2 Park Street, Sydney, New South Wales, 2000, Australia; Master Samuelsgatan 60, 8th Floor, 111 21, Stockholm, Sweden
Telephone: 02038079751, 02080899519, +61272024743, +61894683572, +46843737083, +46842002329
Website: www.smimarkets.com
ISA Comparison
Address: 21 Spaceworks Building, 13 Plumbers Row, London E1 1AG
Telephone: 0203 642 4358
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.isa-comparison.com
Pounds to Wallet
Address: 272 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4JR
Telephone: 02039497271
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.poundstowallet.co.uk
Compare UK Best
Address: 2 Eastbourne Terrace, Paddington, London W2 6LG
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.compareukbest.com
Fast Easy Cash
Address: Kings House Business Centre, Station Rd, Kings Langley, WD4 8DH
Telephone: 01923751290
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.fasteasycash.co.uk
UK Bonds Institution
Address: 10 Hammersmith Grove, London W6 0NW
Website: www.ukbondsinstitution.com
Luxis Trade / Luxis-Trade
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Mitz Partnership OÜ
Telephone: +44-203-807-49-41, +44-161-394-11-36, +3197005034662
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://luxis-trade.io.
TerratradeX
Address: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake, Road. Ajeltake Island Majuro, Marshall Island MH 96960
Telephone: +442039910011 ; +44 020 8089 3181 ; +442039668632, SE: +46844686657
Email: [email protected] ; [email protected] ; [email protected] ; [email protected] ; [email protected]
Website: https://terratradex.com/
Investor Link Marketing Limited
Address: 136 South Road, Liverpool, L22 0ND
Telephone: 02071833762
Email: [email protected]
Fixed Rate Bond Compare Limited
Address: Barclay House, Hockland Road, Cambridgeshire, England, RG41 3XL
Direct Forex Signals operated by James Mills Limited (CRN:09184446)
Address: Bank Chambers, 93 Lapwing Lane, Manchester, England, M20 6UR
Adamson House, Towers Business Park, Didsbury,M20 2YY
Telephone: 07477675293
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://directforexsignals.co.uk/
Social media: https://www.facebook.com/directforexsignalsUK/
https://www.instagram.com/directforexsignals.co.uk/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC95GiOHuVItmYEAU1ugieUQ
https://www.tiktok.com/@directforexsignals.co.uk
Apps: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/direct-forex-signals/id1461768989
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.directforexsignals.dfs&hl=en_GB
Jetloan. (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: http://jetloan.co.uk/
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Blackrock Bonds (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Tel: 02080893717
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Sands Capital (Clone of an FCA Recognised Product)
Address: Willis Building, Lime Street, London EC3M 7DQ
Telephone: 020 3287 9004
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.sandscap.co.uk; www.sandsuk.co.uk
Apex Finance Group (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: www.apex-financialgroup.com
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 0747592986
Principle Forsakrings Holdings (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Website: https://pfabholdings.com
Address: The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall St, London, EC3V 4AB
Telephone: 0208 0890 943
Email: [email protected]
Prudential (Clone of FCA recognised product and UK registered company)
Tel: 02037696276, 02038076185, 02037699302, 02037694709
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: