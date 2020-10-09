Trade Center, UK Bonds Club and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Trade Center, UK Bonds Club, UK Gilts Community, Property Investor Expert, Atlas Global Recovery Solutions, Allianz Private Investors, ZFX Club, Lyon Royal Equity Wealth Management, BUBBLEXT, My Disrepair Claim, ISA Help, UK Savings Accounts, Finanza-Invest, ABN AMRO Private Bank, Connect Finances, Tradebase24, Friends & Pro Loans, Property Fixed Income, Renewable Energy Investor, Housing Disrepair Claims Direct, Compare APR Rates, Fixed Rate Investment Reports and MJT Bonds.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: