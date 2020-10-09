Trade Center, UK Bonds Club and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Trade Center, UK Bonds Club, UK Gilts Community, Property Investor Expert, Atlas Global Recovery Solutions, Allianz Private Investors, ZFX Club, Lyon Royal Equity Wealth Management, BUBBLEXT, My Disrepair Claim, ISA Help, UK Savings Accounts, Finanza-Invest, ABN AMRO Private Bank, Connect Finances, Tradebase24, Friends & Pro Loans, Property Fixed Income, Renewable Energy Investor, Housing Disrepair Claims Direct, Compare APR Rates, Fixed Rate Investment Reports and MJT Bonds.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Trade Center
Telephone: +441833280002; +97142148125; +4915735997832
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.tradecenter.fm/
UK Bonds Club
Address: 2 Wandsworth Road Nine Elms London SW8 2FA
Website: www.ukbondsclub.com
UK Gilts Community
Address: 30 Park St London SE1 9EQ
Website: www.ukgiltscommunity.com
Property Investor Expert
Address: 8 Lombard Street London EC3V 9LJ
Telephone: 0800 0487555
Email: [email protected] www.propertyinvestor.expert
Website: www.propertyinvestor.expert
Atlas Global Recovery Solutions
Telephone: +12892985612
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://atlasglobalrecoverysolutions.com
Allianz Private Investors (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02030262308
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.allianzpi.com, www.loginallianzpi-uk.com
ZFX Club (Clone of an FCA authorised firm)
Website: http://zfxclub.com
Lyon Royal Equity Wealth Management (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 16 pepper street, Docklands, London, E14 9RP
Telephone: 02080895013
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.lyonroyalequity.co.uk
BUBBLEXT
Address: Suit 4C Paradepl Street No. 6 Zürich, 8001 Switzerland; Marktgasse 2, Suite 7550 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Telephone: +442080683211
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.bubblext.com
My Disrepair Claim
Website: go.mydisrepairclaim.co.uk
Facebook: @My Disrepair Claim
ISA Help
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.isahelp.co.uk
UK Savings Accounts
Address: 20 Bedford Street, London WC2E 9ED
Telephone: 0207 0431928
Website: www.uk-savingsaccounts.com
Finanza-Invest (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Office 101, Tower, London, UK
Telephone: 0203 885 6611
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.finanza-invest.com
ABN AMRO Private Bank (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02035143879, 02038794374
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.abnamro-uk.com, www.abn-amro-nv.com
Connect Finances
Address: 3 Pearl Avenue, Salford, England, M7 4GY
Telephone: 01615412656
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.connectfinances.co.uk
Tradebase24
Address: Victoria St, Westminster, London, SW1E 6QW
Telephone: 02037698137, 02038078074
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.tradebase24.com
Friends & Pro Loans
Telephone: +44 7447 388441
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://friendsproloans.wixsite.com/finance/
Property Fixed Income
Address: Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London W1J 6BD
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.propertyfixedincome.co.uk
Renewable Energy Investor
Address: 33 Canada Square, Canary Wharf London E14 5LB
Telephone: +442037451865
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.renewableenergyinvestor.co.uk
Housing Disrepair Claims Direct
Telephone: 07922855421
Facebook: @Housing Disrepair Claims Direct
Compare APR Rates
Address: 20 Ellis Street, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 9AL
Telephone: 02036421756
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.compare-apr-rates.com
Fixed Rate Investment Reports
Telephone: 01422897808
Website: www.fixedrateinvestmentreports.co.uk
MJT Bonds (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 30 Churchill Place, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5EU
Telephone: 0207 112 4897
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.mjtbonds.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
