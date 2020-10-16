Aegon London, Infinity Loans and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Aegon London, Infinity Loans / Chetwood Financial, Moneycorp life and wealth investment Management, Crumpler Securities LLC, Capital Way Group / Capital Group, Traderia, Aviva Investment Solutions, JMS Bonds/ JMSchaar Bonds, Fundamental Index Emerging Equity Fund, Ambrosia Asset Management UK, Natixis life and wealth investment Management, Premier Bonds, Prime Investments and M12 Global Limited / Mayfair 101 Group Limited.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Aegon London (Clone of an FCA authorised firm)
Address: The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall St, Lime Street, London, EC3V 4AB
Telephone: +442031908789
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.aegonlondon.com, www.aegonlimited.com
Infinity Loans / Chetwood Financial (clone of an FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.infinityloans.uk
Moneycorp life and wealth investment Management (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 35 – 37 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7JN
Telephone: 02039250759
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.mlweu.com, www.mlwgroupeu.com
Crumpler Securities LLC
Address: 41 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, United States
Telephone: + 1 646 844 8564
Fax: +1 646 839 2746
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.crumplersecurities.com
Capital Way Group / Capital Group
Address: Sofia District, Maldost Region, R.A. Maldost-3, BULGARIA
Telephone: +44203 318 4938; +447723081090
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://capitalway-group.com
Traderia (A trading style of Pro Star Griffith Corporate Limited)
Website: www.traderia.co
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 02038078269
Aviva Investment Solutions (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02045090648, 02045090610
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.avivaisuk.com, https://myinvestmentportal.ais-onlineservices.com
JMS Bonds/ JMSchaar Bonds (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 1 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5AB; One Vine St, Mayfair, London W1J 0AH
Tel: 02080895931
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.jmsbonds.co.uk
Fundamental Index Emerging Equity Fund (clone of a recognised product)
Addresses: 123 Buckingham Palace Road London SW1W 9SH
Weesperstraat 61, 1018 VN Amsterdam, Netherlands
Telephone: +442039254767, +442037697464
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fiemequityfund.com
Ambrosia Asset Management UK (clone of formerly EEA authorised firm)
Address: 146 The Strand, London, WC2R 1JD
Telephone: 020 3934 7533, 02039238462, 07502584524
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.ambrosia-amuk.com
Natixis life and wealth investment Management (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 35–37 Ludgate Hill, London, EC4M 7JN
Telephone: 02039250674, 02037457130
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.nlwuk.com
Premier Bonds
Address: 44 Moorfields Finsbury London EC2Y 9AL
Website: http://premierbonds.online/
Prime Investments
Address: 1 Canada Square London E14 5AB
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.prime-investment.co.uk
M12 Global Limited / Mayfair 101 Group Limited
Address: 70 Pall Mall, St James, London, United Kingdom, SW1Y 5ES
Companies House numbers: 11459056 (M12 Global); 12271170 (Mayfair 101 Group)
Telephone: +44 (0) 800 030 9313
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.m12global.co.uk/
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
