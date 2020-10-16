Aegon London, Infinity Loans and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Aegon London, Infinity Loans / Chetwood Financial, Moneycorp life and wealth investment Management, Crumpler Securities LLC, Capital Way Group / Capital Group, Traderia, Aviva Investment Solutions, JMS Bonds/ JMSchaar Bonds, Fundamental Index Emerging Equity Fund, Ambrosia Asset Management UK, Natixis life and wealth investment Management, Premier Bonds, Prime Investments and M12 Global Limited / Mayfair 101 Group Limited.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: