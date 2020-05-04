TigerWit reports revenues increase of 24% for the financial year

UK-based global fintech firm TigerWit released its yearly metrics for the financial year ended on 31 March 2020.

The firm announced reaching US$27.5 million revenue this financial year, up 24% from the previous one. During the year, TigerWit also expanded its global network and partnerships and increased its presence in emerging markets around the world.

The increase in revenue achieved for the financial year, comes despite many challenges retails brokers have been faced recently such as stricter regulatory environment and the significantly changing regulation over the past 18 months.