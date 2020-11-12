Launch of United Fintech to transform banks & fintechs in capital markets

United Fintech, a new concept which enables banks and financial institutions to accelerate access to innovative digital technology from a wide range of fintechs specialising in capital markets, launches today.

United Fintech will offer easy access to new technology and accelerate implementation of proven solutions to banks and financial institutions. Its focuses on facilitating banks and financial institutions in their transition to a digital world.

Over the next five years, United Fintech is planning to acquire and scale up a range of small to medium sized engineering-led fintech companies with a proven capital markets product. The United Fintech management team, carefully selected for their track records within global financial institutions or fast-growth technology firms, will work in collaboration with the founders of these fintechs, scaling them into global organisations.

United Fintech is the brainchild of Christian Frahm, fintech entrepreneur, with more than 20 years of global experience from successful ventures within financial technology. As Founder and CEO of United Fintech, Frahm brings vast experience from founding and being CEO of his own fintech business (taking it from scratch to 120M USD exit). In addition, he has occupied leadership positions in two fintech successes over the past few decades: Saxo Bank and Bloomberg.

Christian Frahm commented: