United Fintech company NetDania launches Social Charts

NetDania has launched its client engagement platform, Social Charts, which allows banks, brokers and hedge funds to share interactive charts with clients, communicating their trading research and news.
The new solution provides financial institutions with the ability to create their own online communities. In this way, Social Charts solves the issue of how to present charts to clients, waiving the need for static images by providing the opportunity to build a dialogue around the charts.
Based on an Open API, Social Charts can be fully white-labeled in an internal environment where the financial institution controls where the chart research gets shared and re-shared. The solution can be delivered in a range of formats, from a plug and play to a fully customized enterprise solution catering to the individual requirements of the brokers and banks.
Thomas Elster, Co-Founder and CEO, NetDania commented:
Social Charts has the technical performance and extensive features that users of NetDania’s charts rely on, but with added interaction to create more engagement both internally and externally. Banks and brokers can leverage our Open API or white label the product to build their own communities and retain clients on their own platforms.
Rasmus Bagger-Petersen, CCO, NetDania added:
Having recently joined NetDania from the banking industry, I am fully aware of the increasing focus on client retention. An engagement platform like Social Charts is relevant and timely. It will not only help to attract new clients but will also play a major role in retaining them. Social Charts is a completely new way of interacting with chart predictions and a completely new way of interacting with clients.