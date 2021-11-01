NetDania hires Saxo exec Rasmus Bagger-Petersen as CCO

NetDania has revealed the appointment of Rasmus Bagger-Petersen as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Bagger-Petersen joins the company from an institutional global sales role at Saxo Bank. He brings extensive experience in B2B, as well as B2C product and solution development. During his career in the banking sector in Denmark, spanning ten years, Bagger-Petersen has focused on product development for a range of market segments such as corporate clients, hedge funds and UCITS funds.

In the newly created position of CCO at United Fintech portfolio company NetDania, Bagger-Petersen will focus on driving the company’s growth strategy and product development plans from a commercial perspective.