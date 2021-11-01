Menu

NetDania hires Saxo exec Rasmus Bagger-Petersen as CCO

Executives November 1, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


NetDania has revealed the appointment of Rasmus Bagger-Petersen as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Bagger-Petersen joins the company from an institutional global sales role at Saxo Bank. He brings extensive experience in B2B, as well as B2C product and solution development. During his career in the banking sector in Denmark, spanning ten years, Bagger-Petersen has focused on product development for a range of market segments such as corporate clients, hedge funds and UCITS funds.

In the newly created position of CCO at United Fintech portfolio company NetDania, Bagger-Petersen will focus on driving the company’s growth strategy and product development plans from a commercial perspective.

NetDania adds Rasmus Bagger-Petersen to management team
Thomas Elster, Co-Founder and CEO, NetDania commented:

Thomas Elster
Thomas Elster

We are super excited that Rasmus has joined NetDania. His experience over the last decade, particularly from working within a large institution, will be hugely valuable to us. This is a significant hire for us and Rasmus will play a key role in helping us to capitalize on our ambitious growth plans.

Market analysis and information platform NetDania’s global client base includes banks, brokers and hedge funds. The company provides market data, APIs, market terminals, and charting components on both desktop and mobile.

Rasmus Bagger-Petersen, CCO, NetDania added:

Rasmus Bagger-Petersen, NetDania
Rasmus Bagger-Petersen

This is a great opportunity for me to join a fast-growing company which has a fantastic team and great products and services for both the B2B and B2C markets. I am looking forward to working with Thomas, the NetDania team and the team at United Fintech. I truly believe NetDania can become the preferred provider for banks, brokers and fintechs looking to develop features and products which can create more value for themselves and their clients.

