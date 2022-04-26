FTX taps Eventus for global trade surveillance and risk monitoring

April 26, 2022 3:40 pm

Eventus Systems, Inc., a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions today announced its partnership with and cryptocurrency exchange FTX.COM. Eventus will provide FTX with its Validus platform for trade surveillance and risk monitoring on all FTX markets throughout the globe.

The move was announced at the beginning of the FTX Crypto Bahamas conference and represents s a substantial expansion of the relationship established late last year. In 2021 FTX US chose to deploy Validus on FTX US spot market and on FTX US Derivatives, its licensed cryptocurrency futures and options exchange and clearinghouse.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said:

We’re incredibly honored that FTX.COM has placed its full confidence in our platform after experiencing first-hand its power and versatility for meeting compliance and regulatory goals.

The exchange has made abundantly clear the importance of a fulsome trade surveillance program to its overall mission, and we’re particularly pleased that FTX leaders recognize how Validus can meet its changing needs as the company continues to grow at such a stunning pace and establish new regulated markets in jurisdictions throughout the world.

