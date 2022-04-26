FTX taps Eventus for global trade surveillance and risk monitoring

Eventus Systems, Inc., a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions today announced its partnership with and cryptocurrency exchange FTX.COM. Eventus will provide FTX with its Validus platform for trade surveillance and risk monitoring on all FTX markets throughout the globe.

The move was announced at the beginning of the FTX Crypto Bahamas conference and represents s a substantial expansion of the relationship established late last year. In 2021 FTX US chose to deploy Validus on FTX US spot market and on FTX US Derivatives, its licensed cryptocurrency futures and options exchange and clearinghouse.