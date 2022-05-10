Eventus appoints Scott Leader as Managing Director, APAC

Trade surveillance and market risk solutions provider Eventus today announced that Scott B. Leader has joined as Managing Director, APAC. He will head the company’s sales efforts in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leader brings almost three decades of experience in financial services, sales and management across APAC and Europe, hiring and building high-performing teams at large organizations, including financial exchanges and global business information services providers.

In his new role at Eventus, Leader will be based in Sydney and report to Eventus Global Head of Sales Scott Schroeder.

The US-based company has been steadily growing its presence in APAC and now it has teams in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea and Australia, along with an expanding client base throughout the region.