Eventus appoints Scott Leader as Managing Director, APAC

Trade surveillance and market risk solutions provider Eventus today announced that Scott B. Leader has joined as Managing Director, APAC. He will head the company’s sales efforts in the Asia-Pacific region.
Leader brings almost three decades of experience in financial services, sales and management across APAC and Europe, hiring and building high-performing teams at large organizations, including financial exchanges and global business information services providers.
In his new role at Eventus, Leader will be based in Sydney and report to Eventus Global Head of Sales Scott Schroeder.
The US-based company has been steadily growing its presence in APAC and now it has teams in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea and Australia, along with an expanding client base throughout the region.
Scott has a great record of driving growth as well as building and managing successful sales teams at major capital markets organizations. Given the very different approach to financial market regulation throughout APAC, there is a compelling need for our services and expertise, and Scott will play a key role in fueling our expansion. We’ve already established a strong foundation in the region and want to continue to add to our teams in sales, account management and support to serve an ever-increasing client base.
Scott Leader commented:
Scott Leader Source: LinkedIn
Eventus is a highly innovative, respected company that partners closely with clients to make markets safer and help meet their regulatory and compliance challenges. I’m looking forward to building on the talented team and delivering this complete solution to a diverse region with such a wide range of unique jurisdictions.
Leader’s background
Before joining Eventus, Leader worked as Executive Director, Large Enterprise for Workday, Inc. a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. He previously served as Regional Vice President of cloud content management and sharing platform Box, Inc. While there, he founded and ran the Sydney office that ultimately served the firm’s Southeast Asian region in sales, consulting, customer success, marketing and business development.
Leader has also been in senior-level roles at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), NYSE Euronext, Bloomberg LP, SunGard Financial Systems (now FIS), Misys and Pegasystems.
Earlier this year, Nick Wallis joined the company as Managing Director, EMEA and Josh Bosquez as Chief Technology Officer.
