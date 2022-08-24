Eventus hires industry veteran Robbie McDonnell as Sales Director, Australia & New Zealand

Multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions provider Eventus announced on Wednesday the appointment of Robbie McDonnell as Sales Director, Australia & New Zealand.

McDonnell brings nearly 30 years of experience in financial markets technology, serving in a range of senior roles, including in global sales and regional expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

In his new role, McDonnell will report to the firm’s Managing Director, APAC, Scott Leader, who joined the company earlier this year.

Scott Leader commented:

We’re delighted Robbie has joined Eventus to grow out our business in the Australia and New Zealand markets. He brings extensive capital markets sales and global technology experience and a strong track record of building relationships with sell-side and buy-side clients, as well as exchanges, over the course of his career.

The US-based company has been expanding its presence and client base in the APAC region, adding experienced people to its team in Hong Kong, Singapore and the Republic of Korea, in addition to Australia.