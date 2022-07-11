Cornerstone FS sees strong revenue growth in H1 2022

Cornerstone FS plc today released its unaudited trading update for the first half of the year.

According to the announcement shared with LeapRate, Cornerstone FS sustained its momentum from the first quarter of the year. Moreover, the second quarter revenue exceeded the fintech firm’s first quarter.

The Group stated that it expects a total unaudited revenue for the first six months of the year to reach approximately £1.9 million. This represents a 129% increase compared to the first half of the previous year. Cornerstone FS noted that it is on track to deliver substantial revenue growth for the full year.

According to the numbers reported by the company, clients that the Group serves directly generated 75% of total revenue. In comparison, this was 28% during the first half of 2021.