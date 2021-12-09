Broadridge and SLIB launch joint proxy voting solution for French Market

Global Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. and France-based software vendor in electronic voting and securities services SLIB today revealed that their joint cross-border proxy voting solution have gone live.
The solution was launched only in the French market. It enables intermediaries such as banks, brokers and wealth managers that serve France-based investors – to meet their new, mandatory obligations to support voting for European shareholder meetings under the updated Shareholder Rights Directive (SRDII).
Demi Derem, General Manager of Broadridge’s International Investor Communication Solutions, said:
The collaboration with SLIB, together with l’Association Française des Professionnels des Titres (AFTI), the French industry association, has been meticulously designed and implemented by experienced and deeply knowledgeable experts from all relevant stakeholders. Financial Intermediaries in France can now meet their regulatory obligation to provide cross-border electronic meeting notifications and end-to-end proxy voting services to their French investors, while helping to transform corporate governance standards across Europe through increased levels of shareholder democracy and stewardship.
Philippe Cognet, CEO of SLIB, added:
SRDII has mandated a pronounced change in European corporate governance practices, requiring careful planning at a market level to enable the compliance of all actors. By partnering with Broadridge, we have combined their market leading global proxy voting infrastructure with our best-in-class Votaccess platform (used by the majority of listed companies) for French intermediaries and investors resulting in a robust, market-ready operational solution that delivers significantly higher rates of cross-border processing efficiency and governance automation.
