Broadridge and SLIB launch joint proxy voting solution for French Market

Global Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. and France-based software vendor in electronic voting and securities services SLIB today revealed that their joint cross-border proxy voting solution have gone live.

The solution was launched only in the French market. It enables intermediaries such as banks, brokers and wealth managers that serve France-based investors – to meet their new, mandatory obligations to support voting for European shareholder meetings under the updated Shareholder Rights Directive (SRDII).