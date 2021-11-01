Emerald Technology Ventures to use the Broadridge Private Market Hub ecosystem

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. and Northern Trust revealed that Emerald Technology Ventures will use the Broadridge Private Market Hub ecosystem to obtain visibility and reduce transaction friction to interact in real-time on all Guernsey domiciled funds.

Broadridge’s Private Market Hub deploys blockchain technology to help the private equity market increase transparency through a real-time access to data and a full view of the fund lifecycle.

The solution provides connectivity to existing industry tools to help further automate workflows between front-, middle- and back-office functions. The Private Market Hub enables investment managers to manage, communicate and engage with investors and other stakeholders with better efficiency and data transparency, streamlined through a distributed ledger technology.