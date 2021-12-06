Broadridge appoints Dipti Kachru as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions today revealed the appointment of Dipti Kachru as Global Chief Marketing Officer.
In her new role as global CMO, Kachru will be leading all aspects of Broadridge’s global marketing organization, such as brand and digital strategy, product positioning, lead generation and thought leadership.
She will also focus on driving growth, building the fintech firm’s global brand reputation, expanding client relationships, and support its revenue growth goals. Kachru’s appointment will take effect on 18 January, she will be a member of Broadridge’s Executive Leadership team and report directly to Chris Perry, President of Broadridge.
Most recently, Kachru served at JPMorgan Chase as Chief Marketing Officer for the Wealth Management division. She was responsible for launching the J.P. Morgan Wealth Management brand and building an industry-leading client acquisition engine that delivered significant business growth.
Dipti is a modern, client-centric marketer with significant experience in financial services. Her proven expertise in strategic marketing and digital transformation will further enable us to scale our business, enhance our offerings and elevate our reputation in the marketplace, leveraging both her wealth and asset management/funds experience. We are also thrilled to welcome a purpose-driven leader who is deeply committed to developing talent and making our industry more inclusive.
Kachru said:
Dipti Kachru Source: LinkedIn
Broadridge is an industry leading fintech with outsized impact across the entire financial services ecosystem, and I look forward to contributing to the momentum that is propelling the company and the industry forward. In addition to the business opportunity, I am inspired by the leadership team and company culture, especially its focus on corporate governance, driving digital transformation, and making a difference for clients, investors, associates and their communities.
