Broadridge appoints Dipti Kachru as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions today revealed the appointment of Dipti Kachru as Global Chief Marketing Officer.

In her new role as global CMO, Kachru will be leading all aspects of Broadridge’s global marketing organization, such as brand and digital strategy, product positioning, lead generation and thought leadership.

She will also focus on driving growth, building the fintech firm’s global brand reputation, expanding client relationships, and support its revenue growth goals. Kachru’s appointment will take effect on 18 January, she will be a member of Broadridge’s Executive Leadership team and report directly to Chris Perry, President of Broadridge.