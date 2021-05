The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has issued a fine on Ewarton Securities Limited in the amount of $1.5 million for internal control failings and breaches of the SFC’s Code of Conduct.

The fine follows sanctions which the Hong Kong regulator imposed on Mung Wai Sun, a former representative of Ewarton.

Hong Kong watchdog’s investigation found that Mung Wai Sun influenced transactions in a client’s account without obtaining the proper writer authorization from the client.