CySEC fines Indication Investments Ltd for €160,000

Fines June 1, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced reaching a settlement agreement with Indication Investments Ltd in the investigation for possible violations of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law.

The Cyprus regulator made an investigation into the company’s practices and found Indication Investments may have violated its CIF’s obligation to execute orders on terms most favorable to the client.

CySEC also found that the company may have violated European Securities and Market Authority’s decisions regarding the provision of maximum leverage to retail clients, up to 1:30, at specified products and the margin close-out protection, a requirement to market, distribute or sell CFDs to retail clients.

Indication Investments and CySEC reached a settlement regarding the possible violations of the regulatory obligations in the amount of €160.000.

