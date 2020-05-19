CySEC warns about fraudulent representation

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission’s (CySEC) launched a supervision programme which identified evidence of fraudulent representation of CySEC officers engaging with investment services providers and their (prospective) clients.

The Commission has discovered that there are individuals claiming to be CySEC officers or appointed representatives and are soliciting investors for fees in exchange for settlement of bogus compensation claims related to conduct of business with firms under CySEC’s supervision.

CySEC reminds that it never sends unsolicited correspondence to investors and it does not request any personal financial data. The Commission does not have the authority to collect fees.