CySEC issues warnings for websites everfx.uk, bitoptionstrade247.com and others

The Commission found the several websites that do not belong to entities with for the provision of investment services.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) issued warnings for a few websites.

The CySEC has included the following websites to its warning list:

www.everfx.uk

bitoptionstrade247.com

gtm.fxaddress.com

tradesopen.com

fxgmfx.com

royalfxpro.eu

invest-absolute.com

justproforex.com

binancecapitaloptions.com

metafinancetrade.com

21stfxoptions.com

amelok.com

exmsolution.com

CySEC urges investors to consult its website, before conducting business with investment firms, in order to ascertain the entities which are licensed to provide investment services and/or investment activities.

Read More: