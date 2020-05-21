LeapRate
CySEC issues warnings for websites everfx.uk, bitoptionstrade247.com and others

Regulation May 21, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) issued warnings for a few websites.

The Commission found the several websites that do not belong to entities with for the provision of investment services.

 

The CySEC has included the following websites to its warning list:

  • www.everfx.uk
  • bitoptionstrade247.com
  • gtm.fxaddress.com
  • tradesopen.com
  • fxgmfx.com
  • royalfxpro.eu
  • invest-absolute.com
  • justproforex.com
  • binancecapitaloptions.com
  • metafinancetrade.com
  • 21stfxoptions.com
  • amelok.com
  • exmsolution.com

CySEC urges investors to consult its website, before conducting business with investment firms, in order to ascertain the entities which are licensed to provide investment services and/or investment activities.

