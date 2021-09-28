CFTC fines Refinitiv $650K for swap reporting violations

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has announced settling charges against Refinitiv US SEF LLC for failing to report certain categories of swap data. Refinitiv was imposed a $650,000 monetary penalty and will have to comply with certain undertakings.

The CFTC found that between February 2016 and August 2020 Refinitiv failed to report certain primary economic terms for 320,000 swap transactions, as required by the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations.

The regulator discovered that Refinitiv designed its reporting system to meet the specifications of its Swap Data Repository, which identified some of the CFTC requirements as optional.