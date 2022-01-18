BGC Partners pays $110K infringement penalty

ASIC has announced that BGC Partners (Australia) Pty Ltd has paid a penalty of $110,250 to comply with an infringement notice imposed by the Markets Disciplinary Panel.

According to the findings of the Markets Disciplinary Panel, BGC Partners transacted pre-negotiated business orders on the ASX 24 market without making the required enquiry through the trading platform’s message facility. This happened on two occasions on 22 March 2019. The Disciplinary Panel also noted that the company has done previous compliance failures of this kind.