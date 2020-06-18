Australian Federal Court slaps One Tech Media with $1.8 million fine in binary options case

Federal Court of Australia delivered judgements in in a binary options case ASIC brought against One Tech Media Ltd, Allianz Metro Pty Ltd, Eustace Senese and Yoav Ida.

The court found in February that One Tech Media, Allianz Metro, Senese and Ida had breached the Corporations Act in the pressure sale of binary options to consumers.

One Tech Media offered binary options trading through websites without an Australian Financial Services (AFS) Licence and the necessary product disclosure statements.