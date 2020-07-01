TFX Click kabu 365 up 26% in June

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for June 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX as well. The exchange noted significant increases in February and doubled its volumes in March. In April and May, the metrics have normalized with decrease in volumes MoM. Looks like the numbers are back up again. Details below:

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,681,741 ( +17.2% MoM / +63.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 121,897.

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Jun 2020 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,681,741 121,897 17.2% 63.1% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 556,603 25,300 61.9% 208.9% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 498,544 22,661 30.4% 17.7% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 385,671 17,531 26.4% 164.9% British Pound-Japanese Yen 267,247 12,148 18.7% 120.5% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 262,574 11,935 3.9% 8.2% Euro-Japanese Yen 173,016 7,864 17.8% 199.2% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 167,946 7,634 -45.3% -46.7% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 90,046 4,093 8.6% 92.8% Euro-U.S. Dollar 67,933 3,088 40.8% 91.8% British Pound-U.S. Dollar 51,820 2,355 -18.6% 316.6% Other Currency pairs 160,341 7,288 22.5% 152.4%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Jun 2020 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,227,192,005,768 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 261,046,807,000 1,964 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 538,178,248,000 362 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 287,402,029,200 34 British Pound-Japanese Yen 357,763,558,900 119 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 163,321,028,000 1,936

Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,323,467 ( +25.5% MoM / +144.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 60,183.

Items Jun 2020 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 1,323,467 60,183 25.5% 144.1% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 883,491 40,159 21.9% 170.4% DJIA Daily Futures contract 417,376 18,972 32.0% 109.7% DAXR Daily Futures contract 11,595 552 46.9% 16.4% FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 11,005 500 77.4% 70.7%