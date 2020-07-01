TFX Click kabu 365 up 26% in June

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for June 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX as well. The exchange noted significant increases in February and doubled its volumes in March. In April and May, the metrics have normalized with decrease in volumes MoM. Looks like the numbers are back up again. Details below:
FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,681,741 ( +17.2% MoM / +63.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 121,897.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Jun 2020
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|2,681,741
|121,897
|17.2%
|63.1%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|556,603
|25,300
|61.9%
|208.9%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|498,544
|22,661
|30.4%
|17.7%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|385,671
|17,531
|26.4%
|164.9%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|267,247
|12,148
|18.7%
|120.5%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|262,574
|11,935
|3.9%
|8.2%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|173,016
|7,864
|17.8%
|199.2%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|167,946
|7,634
|-45.3%
|-46.7%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|90,046
|4,093
|8.6%
|92.8%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|67,933
|3,088
|40.8%
|91.8%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|51,820
|2,355
|-18.6%
|316.6%
|Other Currency pairs
|160,341
|7,288
|22.5%
|152.4%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Jun 2020
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|2,227,192,005,768
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|261,046,807,000
|1,964
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|538,178,248,000
|362
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|287,402,029,200
|34
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|357,763,558,900
|119
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|163,321,028,000
|1,936
Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,323,467 ( +25.5% MoM / +144.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 60,183.
|Items
|Jun 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|1,323,467
|60,183
|25.5%
|144.1%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|883,491
|40,159
|21.9%
|170.4%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|417,376
|18,972
|32.0%
|109.7%
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|11,595
|552
|46.9%
|16.4%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|11,005
|500
|77.4%
|70.7%
|Items
|Jun 2020
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|3,062,695,487,900
|7,394
|-1,716
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|1,965,855,824,100
|3,140
|–
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|1,075,703,164,800
|3,464
|-1,023
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|14,323,303,500
|–
|-182
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|6,813,195,500
|790
|-511