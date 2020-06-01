TFX Click kabu 365 keeps dropping in May

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for May 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX as well. The exchange noted significant increases in February and doubled its volumes in March. In April and May, the metrics have normalized with decrease in volumes MoM.
You can see the highlights below:
FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,288,868 ( -8.1% MoM / +4.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 108,991.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|May 2020
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|2,288,868
|108,991
|-8.1%
|4.1%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|382,184
|18,199
|-32.2%
|-17.2%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|343,812
|16,372
|23.1%
|81.0%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|307,259
|14,631
|-8.7%
|-36.5%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|305,184
|14,533
|1.0%
|11.1%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|252,723
|12,034
|-14.5%
|-2.1%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|225,061
|10,717
|11.1%
|10.4%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|146,898
|6,995
|-19.0%
|65.5%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|82,918
|3,948
|13.8%
|-16.9%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|63,690
|3,033
|24.7%
|138.1%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|48,260
|2,298
|-20.5%
|134.4%
|Other Currency pairs
|130,879
|6,231
|-10.1%
|44.1%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|May 2020
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|1,808,642,248,589
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|412,089,898,000
|325
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|167,264,538,000
|1,962
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|48,454,744,300
|621
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|219,259,444,800
|40
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|155,171,922,000
|1,573