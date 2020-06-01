TFX Click kabu 365 keeps dropping in May

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for May 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX as well. The exchange noted significant increases in February and doubled its volumes in March. In April and May, the metrics have normalized with decrease in volumes MoM.

You can see the highlights below:

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,288,868 ( -8.1% MoM / +4.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 108,991.

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） May 2020 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,288,868 108,991 -8.1% 4.1% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 382,184 18,199 -32.2% -17.2% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 343,812 16,372 23.1% 81.0% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 307,259 14,631 -8.7% -36.5% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 305,184 14,533 1.0% 11.1% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 252,723 12,034 -14.5% -2.1% British Pound-Japanese Yen 225,061 10,717 11.1% 10.4% Euro-Japanese Yen 146,898 6,995 -19.0% 65.5% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 82,918 3,948 13.8% -16.9% British Pound-U.S. Dollar 63,690 3,033 24.7% 138.1% Euro-U.S. Dollar 48,260 2,298 -20.5% 134.4% Other Currency pairs 130,879 6,231 -10.1% 44.1%