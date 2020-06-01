LeapRate
TFX Click kabu 365 keeps dropping in May

Exchanges June 1, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova


Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for May 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX as well. The exchange noted significant increases in February and doubled its volumes in March. In April and May, the metrics have normalized with decrease in volumes MoM.

You can see the highlights below:

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,288,868 ( -8.1% MoM / +4.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 108,991.

Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		 May 2020
Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Click 365 2,288,868 108,991 -8.1% 4.1%
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 382,184 18,199 -32.2% -17.2%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 343,812 16,372 23.1% 81.0%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 307,259 14,631 -8.7% -36.5%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 305,184 14,533 1.0% 11.1%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 252,723 12,034 -14.5% -2.1%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 225,061 10,717 11.1% 10.4%
Euro-Japanese Yen 146,898 6,995 -19.0% 65.5%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 82,918 3,948 13.8% -16.9%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 63,690 3,033 24.7% 138.1%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 48,260 2,298 -20.5% 134.4%
Other Currency pairs 130,879 6,231 -10.1% 44.1%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		 May 2020
Trading value Total swap points
Click 365 1,808,642,248,589
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 412,089,898,000 325
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 167,264,538,000 1,962
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 48,454,744,300 621
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 219,259,444,800 40
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 155,171,922,000 1,573
tfx japan forex click365

Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,054,886 ( -24.1% MoM / +16.4% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 50,283.

Items May 2020
Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Click kabu 365 1,054,886 50,283 -24.1% 16.4%
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 724,648 34,507 -22.6% 9.8%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 316,145 15,055 -28.0% 45.2%
DAXR Daily Futures contract 7,891 395 5.5% -58.6%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 6,202 326 -24.1% -37.5%
Items May 2020
Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests
Click kabu 365 2,398,126,129,100 11,606 -1,172
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,583,210,950,400 144
DJIA Daily Futures contract 801,901,792,500 9,279 -383
DAXR Daily Futures contract 9,207,218,800 -210
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 3,806,167,400 2,183 -579

Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 17,975 ( -26.6% MoM / -56.8% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 999.

Items May 2020
Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 17,975 999 -26.6% -56.8%
Three-month Euroyen futures 17,975 999 -26.6% -56.8%
Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
Put
Call

Total all products　

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 3,361,729 ( -13.9% MoM / +6.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 160,273.

TFX Click kabu 365 keeps dropping in May

