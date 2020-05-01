TFX Click kabu 365 down 61% MoM in April

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for April 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX the last two months. The exchange noted significant increases in February and doubled its volumes in March. In April, it seems that the metrics have normalized with decrease in volumes MoM, but still making increase in YoY basis.

You can see the highlights below:

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,490,865 ( -61.3% MoM / +35.2% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 113,222.

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Apr 2020 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,490,865 113,222 -61.3% 35.2% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 563,306 25,605 -74.3% 75.0% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 336,498 15,295 -36.7% -36.2% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 302,154 13,734 -64.3% 61.6% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 295,483 13,431 -52.7% 59.5% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 279,250 12,693 -50.9% 98.3% British Pound-Japanese Yen 202,665 9,212 -67.0% 25.3% Euro-Japanese Yen 181,358 8,244 -23.0% 113.1% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 72,883 3,313 -62.4% -12.2% Euro-U.S. Dollar 60,699 2,759 -56.9% 41.4% British Pound-U.S. Dollar 51,055 2,321 -52.8% 108.5% Other Currency pairs 145,514 6,615 -62.7% 75.4%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Apr 2020 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 1,969,119,219,507 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 603,723,205,500 618 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 51,551,493,600 934 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 210,782,630,400 -1 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 170,789,174,000 1,901 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 123,847,375,000 2,544

Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,390,279 (-62.2% MoM / +232.0% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 64,216.