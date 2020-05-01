TFX Click kabu 365 down 61% MoM in April

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for April 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX the last two months. The exchange noted significant increases in February and doubled its volumes in March. In April, it seems that the metrics have normalized with decrease in volumes MoM, but still making increase in YoY basis.
You can see the highlights below:
FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,490,865 ( -61.3% MoM / +35.2% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 113,222.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Apr 2020
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|2,490,865
|113,222
|-61.3%
|35.2%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|563,306
|25,605
|-74.3%
|75.0%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|336,498
|15,295
|-36.7%
|-36.2%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|302,154
|13,734
|-64.3%
|61.6%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|295,483
|13,431
|-52.7%
|59.5%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|279,250
|12,693
|-50.9%
|98.3%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|202,665
|9,212
|-67.0%
|25.3%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|181,358
|8,244
|-23.0%
|113.1%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|72,883
|3,313
|-62.4%
|-12.2%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|60,699
|2,759
|-56.9%
|41.4%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|51,055
|2,321
|-52.8%
|108.5%
|Other Currency pairs
|145,514
|6,615
|-62.7%
|75.4%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Apr 2020
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|1,969,119,219,507
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|603,723,205,500
|618
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|51,551,493,600
|934
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|210,782,630,400
|-1
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|170,789,174,000
|1,901
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|123,847,375,000
|2,544
Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,390,279 (-62.2% MoM / +232.0% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 64,216.