TFX Click kabu 365 down 61% MoM in April

May 1, 2020


Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for April 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX the last two months. The exchange noted significant increases in February and doubled its volumes in March. In April, it seems that the metrics have normalized with decrease in volumes MoM, but still making increase in YoY basis.

You can see the highlights below:

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,490,865 ( -61.3% MoM / +35.2% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 113,222.

Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		 Apr 2020
Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Click 365 2,490,865 113,222 -61.3% 35.2%
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 563,306 25,605 -74.3% 75.0%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 336,498 15,295 -36.7% -36.2%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 302,154 13,734 -64.3% 61.6%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 295,483 13,431 -52.7% 59.5%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 279,250 12,693 -50.9% 98.3%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 202,665 9,212 -67.0% 25.3%
Euro-Japanese Yen 181,358 8,244 -23.0% 113.1%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 72,883 3,313 -62.4% -12.2%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 60,699 2,759 -56.9% 41.4%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 51,055 2,321 -52.8% 108.5%
Other Currency pairs 145,514 6,615 -62.7% 75.4%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		 Apr 2020
Trading value Total swap points
Click 365 1,969,119,219,507
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 603,723,205,500 618
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 51,551,493,600 934
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 210,782,630,400 -1
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 170,789,174,000 1,901
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 123,847,375,000 2,544

Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,390,279 (-62.2% MoM / +232.0% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 64,216.

Tokyo Financial Exchange TFX volumes TFX Click 365
Items Apr 2020
Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Click kabu 365 1,390,279 64,216 -62.2% 232.0%
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 935,772 42,535 -61.8% 192.2%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 438,853 20,898 -62.5% 402.7%
DAXR Daily Futures contract 7,483 374 -73.1% 38.4%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 8,171 409 -73.1% 40.5%
Items Apr 2020
Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests
Click kabu 365 2,948,108,492,700 4,285 -2,042
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,869,578,878,800
DJIA Daily Futures contract 1,065,578,969,300 2,823 -244
DAXR Daily Futures contract 8,109,327,100
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 4,841,317,500 1,462 -1,798

Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 24,487 (-53.2% MoM / -57.5% YoY) and its average daily volume was 1,166.

Items Apr 2020
Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 24,487 1,166 -53.2% -57.5%
Three-month Euroyen futures 24,487 1,166 -53.2% -57.5%
Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
Put
Call

Total all products　

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 3,905,631 (-61.6% MoM / +68.4% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 178,604.

