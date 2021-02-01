TFX Click kabu 365 grows 15% YoY

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,260,460 (+0.8% MoM / +15.0% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 113,025.

TFX’s monthly metrics for Click kabu 365 remain largely unchanged since December and November .

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for December 2020.

Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 2,532,527 (+31.5% MoM / +128.5% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 126,627.

Items Jan 2021 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 2,532,527 126,627 31.5% 128.5% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 370,056 18,503 81.7% – DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,325,107 66,255 57.5% – DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 3,510 176 50.1% – FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 5,485 274 5.6% – Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 544,282 27,214 -4.6% -28.9% DJIA Daily Futures contract 275,057 13,753 -6.6% -16.0% DAX® Daily Futures contract 5,251 263 4.8% -47.5% FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 3,779 189 -0.2% -30.6%

Items Jan 2021 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 3,783,473,214,350 3,473 -2,310 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,029,902,853,600 133 – DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 397,598,355,350 249 -144 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 4,708,314,000 – -43 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 3,498,333,000 236 -288 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,512,995,103,600 133 – DJIA Daily Futures contract 825,308,528,500 2,486 -1,504 DAX® Daily Futures contract 7,043,166,300 – -43 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 2,418,560,000 236 -288

Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 8,427 (-44.8% MoM/ -80.5% YoY) and its average daily volume was 444.

Items Jan 2021 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 8,427 444 -44.8% -80.5% Three-month Euroyen futures 8,427 444 -44.8% -80.5% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures – – – – Put – – – – Call – – – –

Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 4,801,414 ( +14.8% MoM / +54.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 240,096 .