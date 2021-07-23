SIX shows positive results for first half of 2021

SIX has managed to post positive financial results for the first two quarters of 2021. This is in spite of the continuing difficulties of Covid-19 in the business world. However, these comparisons to 2020 should take the Covid-19 pandemic into account.

During the first half of 2021, SIX posted revenues of 745.8 million Swiss Francs. This is an increase of almost 20% when compared to the first half of 2020. There is a caveat to this figure, though. It includes revenue that was generated through the takeover of BME. During 2020, BME was only included for a single month of the first half of the year. For 2021, it is in place for the entire six months.

It means that when taking into account the contribution of BME, SIX is showing a 2.4% decrease in revenue. While it’s wrong to discount the contribution of BME completely, it does provide some context to the improved 2021 figures.

However, the overall improved figures also come in the face of a loss of market share for SIX. This is due to the UK and Swiss markets allowing their regulation to become aligned. It means that some of the market share SIX previously held has moved over to UK platforms.