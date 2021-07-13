SIX acquires ULTUMUS to enhance ETF and managed data service offering

SIX has revealed the acquisition of international London-based index and ETF data specialist ULTUMUS LTD. With this move, SIX aims to improve its data offering and to support its overall strategy to bring new data to its clients in a fast-growing market.
The deal closed yesterday, however the financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
SIX and ULTUMUS are long time partners. ULTUMUS’ data universe encompasses around 7’700 ETF products and accounts for 95% of the market.
The acquisition will have the leadership position of ULTUMUS on ETFs combined with the core capabilities of SIX in trading, post-trade and data services which will open up opportunities to help shape the expanding ETF market.
Marion Leslie, Head Financial Information & member of Executive Board, SIX, said:
With ULTUMUS we have found the right partner with unique expertise in ETFs and managed data services. The combination of our capabilities will enable us to provide market-leading services to support our customers in the ETF market. We are delighted to welcome ULTUMUS talent and expertise to our team.
ULTUMUS are excited by the acquisition by SIX, this further enables us to provide our cutting edge ETF and index managed data service to trading desks, asset managers and enterprise data management groups, alongside providing our market-leading PCF calculation service to more ETF issuers to gain competitive edge. We look forward to expanding our global reach and product set with SIX and working with our client base to ensure we provide the best support and technology in the industry.
The SIX recently took steps to provide support to SMEs by setting up the Sparks equity segment.