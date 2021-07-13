SIX acquires ULTUMUS to enhance ETF and managed data service offering

SIX has revealed the acquisition of international London-based index and ETF data specialist ULTUMUS LTD. With this move, SIX aims to improve its data offering and to support its overall strategy to bring new data to its clients in a fast-growing market.

The deal closed yesterday, however the financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

SIX and ULTUMUS are long time partners. ULTUMUS’ data universe encompasses around 7’700 ETF products and accounts for 95% of the market.