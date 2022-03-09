SIX reports 83% fall in profits in 2021

SIX Swiss Exchange has published its consolidated financial results for 2021. The company posted net profit of CHF 73.5 million, registering an 83.2% fall compared to the previous year.

Operating Income, however, registered an 8.9% rise last year to almost CHF 1.9 billion. EBITDA stood at CHF 421.7 million, up 14.8% compared to 2020.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 71.4% to CHF 147.2 million during last year.

SIX said: