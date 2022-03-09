SIX reports 83% fall in profits in 2021

SIX Swiss Exchange has published its consolidated financial results for 2021. The company posted net profit of CHF 73.5 million, registering an 83.2% fall compared to the previous year.
Operating Income, however, registered an 8.9% rise last year to almost CHF 1.9 billion. EBITDA stood at CHF 421.7 million, up 14.8% compared to 2020.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 71.4% to CHF 147.2 million during last year.
SIX said:
Despite the improved operating result, EBIT and group net profit substantially decreased compared to the previous year. This was due to two opposing effects from the stake of SIX in Worldline in 2020 and 2021.
Without the Worldline-related effects, SIX’s net profits in 2021 increased 37.3%.
During the last year, the company launched its SIX Digital Exchange and also expanded its ESG indices and data offerings. The exchange also started introduced a new equity segment for SMEs under the brand Sparks.
The exchange stated:
While equity trading on the stock exchanges did not reach the unprecedented volumes of the previous year, the economic environment was still favorable for the Exchanges and Securities Services business.
In 2021 SIX revealed three acquisitions, two of which were in the financial information field and one in the post-trading area.
Outlook
The Switzerland-based exchange continues its growth strategy in order to expand its infrastructure, to set up new digital infrastructures, and to invest in the security of its systems. For 2022-2024, SIX’s goal is to grow its revenues by over 4% per annum while also realizing efficiency gains and cost reductions.
The company said:
The resulting increase in profitability will further improve the financial flexibility of SIX, ensuring sufficient financing for continuous investments to grow the business and further strengthen the competitiveness of the Swiss and Spanish financial centres.
