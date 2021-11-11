SGX reports strong FX volumes in October 2021

Singapore Exchange (SGX) has just released its market statistics for October 2021. The exchange saw strong rise in FX trading driven by increased portfolio hedging by market participants.

The exchange reported growing interest in INR/USD Futures and USD/CNH Futures and attributed the rise to rising inflation concerns in India.

INR/USD Futures were up 14% YoY to 1.3 million contracts and USD/CNH futures traded volume reached 790,720 contracts, 7% higher than the same period the previous year.