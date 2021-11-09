SGX adds Tiger Brokers as securities trading and clearing member

Singapore Exchange announced the addition of Tiger Brokers as a trading member in its securities and derivatives markets, as well as a clearing member and depository agent of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (CDP).
Founded in 2014, the Nasdaq-listed global online broker offers a one-stop trading platform for customers to trade a wide range of securities across multiple global markets and currencies.
Pol de Win, Senior Managing Director, Head of Global Sales and Origination at SGX, said:
Tiger Brokers has been a partner of SGX for a number of years now and we are delighted to be deepening our partnership with them. Tiger Brokers offers fast, efficient and competitive trading solutions for customers worldwide. As the first online brokerage with SGX memberships across securities trading and clearing, securities depository and derivatives trading, Tiger Brokers will enjoy even greater access to SGX’s range of investment and risk management solutions as well as a wider pool of international investors.
Eng Thiam Choon, Chief Executive Officer of Tiger Brokers (Singapore), said:
Tiger Brokers has always been focused on bringing a superior and seamless user experience to investors. This will strengthen our presence amongst investors and financial institutions as a recognised and credible regulated online brokerage, while providing the added security layer and efficiency that could possibly reduce the cost and risk of settling multiple transactions among multiple parties. This would also allow us to focus on Gen Z investors and beyond to trade and invest as part of their wealth management while gaining a higher level of trust with institutional partners to onboard our B2B platform.
With the newly added Tiger Brokers, SGX’s securities market now has 26 trading members and 26 clearing members. The trading members of the derivatives market are now 67 the clearing members 26, with CDP having 50 depository agents.